The 1980s Family-Owned Grocery Chain That's Quietly Expanding Out West

One family-owned grocery chain that dates back to the '80s has slowly and steadily been growing over the decades. There's Kroger, the Ohio-based grocery retail giant that's taking over America, Trader Joe's with its ever-growing fanbase, and then there's Ridley's, a family retailer that appears to be taking over the mountain states.

Ridley's Family Markets began in 1984 as a single neighborhood food and drug store in Payson, Utah. It's owned by Jerry Ridley, a former store manager for Safeway, and his wife, Connie. What started as a small community grocery has steadily expanded through acquisitions of independent, family-run markets, which are then brought into the Ridley's network. One of its early buyouts was a small grocer called Farmer Jack in Idaho and Utah.

Over the next few decades, Ridley's continued to expand across Idaho and Utah before adding stores in Nevada and Wyoming, eventually extending into Colorado and Montana. Today, the chain operates 31 stores and two stand-alone pharmacies. What stands out is that even under Ridley's ownership, many locations still retain their original local names, preserving their community identity.