The Payment Type Publix Doesn't Bother With Anymore
Back in 2019, beloved Southern supermarket chain Publix added a novel payment option beyond the standard cash and card. It was called Publix Pay and worked through the store's app. Customers could link a debit or credit card to the app (or add gift cards), and it would generate a QR code that could be scanned at checkout to pay.
While it might seem a bit unnecessary, Publix Pay was essentially just paying with a card plus an extra step, though it still came with a few benefits (albeit no rewards program like some chains). Customers could automatically redeem coupons through Publix Pay, and the app would also generate e-receipts. It also allowed customers to store gift cards and payment cards digitally, though that same convenience is already offered by services like Apple Pay and Google Pay. There were some (arguably unofficial) benefits too, like the fact that Publix Pay was counted as "online shopping," which gave certain customers bonus credit card points on their purchases.
Still, the store apparently didn't see enough benefits in keeping Publix Pay going, and in March 2026, the supermarket announced the end of Publix Pay. In a comment to industry news source, Grocery Dive, a company spokesperson said that killing off Publix Pay would allow the chain "to focus on enhancing and expanding other features that provide value and convenience for our customers."
What started Publix Pay and why it's going away
It may seem odd that Publix would launch an in-house payment system that offered few-to-no advantages, but the company likely had reasons. Publix Pay appeared not long after chains like Walmart and Target set up similar in-app payment methods. Although Publix doesn't seem to have given a public explanation for why it started Publix Pay, it has been suggested that this type of in-house payment system allows companies to track customers' data, for example, by logging their spending habits and displaying personalized deals or advertising based on that data; fast food and some restaurant reservation apps also do the same. So, Publix may have had similar reasoning.
When it came to eliminating Publix Pay, as the company mentioned, it aimed to direct attention to improving other parts of its app. (It's worth noting that you can still use the Publix app for digital coupons and storing gift cards.) However, it also seems like Publix Pay wasn't very popular. While some customers expressed annoyance at its shutdown — especially those who lost their bonus credit card points — anecdotal commentary from Publix cashiers suggests that it was rarely used, which is apparently a common issue for retail apps. Some cashiers were also reportedly unaware of how app payment worked. So, it could have been a cost-saving measure, although this is unconfirmed. In any case, at the time of writing, Publix Pay is no longer available.