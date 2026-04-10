The Payment Type Publix Doesn't Bother With Anymore

Back in 2019, beloved Southern supermarket chain Publix added a novel payment option beyond the standard cash and card. It was called Publix Pay and worked through the store's app. Customers could link a debit or credit card to the app (or add gift cards), and it would generate a QR code that could be scanned at checkout to pay.

While it might seem a bit unnecessary, Publix Pay was essentially just paying with a card plus an extra step, though it still came with a few benefits (albeit no rewards program like some chains). Customers could automatically redeem coupons through Publix Pay, and the app would also generate e-receipts. It also allowed customers to store gift cards and payment cards digitally, though that same convenience is already offered by services like Apple Pay and Google Pay. There were some (arguably unofficial) benefits too, like the fact that Publix Pay was counted as "online shopping," which gave certain customers bonus credit card points on their purchases.

Still, the store apparently didn't see enough benefits in keeping Publix Pay going, and in March 2026, the supermarket announced the end of Publix Pay. In a comment to industry news source, Grocery Dive, a company spokesperson said that killing off Publix Pay would allow the chain "to focus on enhancing and expanding other features that provide value and convenience for our customers."