8 Tips For The Best Results From Boxed Brownie Mix

Using butter instead of oil is one of my favorite tips or hacks on this list, and I do it pretty much every time I bake brownies. It started one day when I realized I didn't have enough oil left for the brownie mix. I had already cracked the egg and added the water, and didn't want it all to go to waste (also, I really wanted brownies). So after a quick Google search to double-check that I wouldn't ruin the batter, I used butter instead.

The difference was immediately obvious, and in my opinion, the butter makes the brownie mix taste ten times better. See, oil is pretty much all fat. Butter is part fat, part water. When you bake brownies with oil, the oil stays liquid, resulting in brownies that are dense and chewy. But in butter, that water evaporates, creating a brownie that's not quite so dense. I'm also of the opinion that butter gives the brownies a richer flavor. This is a simple swap; just use the same amount of melted butter you would use for oil. Want to pump up the flavor even more? Try browning the butter a little first. My only recommendation is to mix the egg and water into the boxed mix first. What you don't want to do is pour hot, melted butter right on top of the egg, or you'll end up with scrambled eggs in your brownies. Not that I know that from experience or anything.