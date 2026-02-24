For The Hands-Down Best Boxed Brownies, Raid Your Liquor Cabinet

The best boxed brownie mix is a great way to enjoy freshly baked treats at home with minimal time or effort. But, being that there is also a whole darn industry of boxed brownie upgrades, folks still seem to think there's always room for improvement. And one of our favorite ways to improve the classic combination of brownie powder, water, eggs, and vegetable oil is with booze.

Adding a nip of complementary liquor or flavored liqueur is a great way to bring out the nuanced chocolate notes from something that frankly probably isn't a super premium product in its mass-produced state to begin with. The best way to do so without worrying about diluting the brownie batter and totally disrupting the consistency is to swap some of the H2O with the alcohol. You needn't do so to any kind of intoxicating effect, either. Just like a seemingly scant amount of something like vanilla extract can make a notable difference in other sweets, so, too, can a tablespoon or two of spirits in your boxed brownies. Some spirits, of course, are more uplifting than others in this application, so if you're not sure which ones are worth adding, we have some suggestions to get you started with this boozy upgrade.