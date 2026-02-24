For The Hands-Down Best Boxed Brownies, Raid Your Liquor Cabinet
The best boxed brownie mix is a great way to enjoy freshly baked treats at home with minimal time or effort. But, being that there is also a whole darn industry of boxed brownie upgrades, folks still seem to think there's always room for improvement. And one of our favorite ways to improve the classic combination of brownie powder, water, eggs, and vegetable oil is with booze.
Adding a nip of complementary liquor or flavored liqueur is a great way to bring out the nuanced chocolate notes from something that frankly probably isn't a super premium product in its mass-produced state to begin with. The best way to do so without worrying about diluting the brownie batter and totally disrupting the consistency is to swap some of the H2O with the alcohol. You needn't do so to any kind of intoxicating effect, either. Just like a seemingly scant amount of something like vanilla extract can make a notable difference in other sweets, so, too, can a tablespoon or two of spirits in your boxed brownies. Some spirits, of course, are more uplifting than others in this application, so if you're not sure which ones are worth adding, we have some suggestions to get you started with this boozy upgrade.
The best liquor for your next boxed brownie upgrade
Any alcohol that sips well alongside chocolate, or has notes that mingle well with the stuff, will be a terrific addition to your next batch of boxed brownies. That's generally going to include your bourbons, your dark rums, and your cognacs. Depending on the variety and even brand you choose, each can have elements of vanilla, caramel, and spice that pair marvelously with chocolate in all of its forms. If you'd tip a little of said booze into your hot chocolate, odds are that it'll also go well with a boxed brownie mix.
You can also tinker with stronger flavors in liqueurs like the citrus in Grand Marnier or the aromatic coffee bouquet in Kahlúa. Just know that those added flavors are going to be wonderfully subtle — enhancing, rather than transforming — and don't expect them to result in some kind of big fruit flavor or espresso martini boxed brownie mashup.
And speaking of espresso martinis, it might seem like, since vodka seems to go with almost anything in a glass, it would go with boxed brownies as well. But, while it won't ruin the batch, its neutral versatility won't add anything in the way of flavor, either. It's best to stick with those pours that skew closer to the amber color family for a more enriching finished product.