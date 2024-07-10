The Simple Egg Swap For Even Creamier Brownies

Some people like their brownies fluffy, but some of us like them richer, fudgier, and creamier. If you're in the latter camp, there's an easy change you can make to your standard brownie recipe. As a bonus, it won't even require you to go buy extra ingredients — when adding eggs to your brownie mix, you can just swap out the whole eggs with whites for just the yolks.

There's no single "correct" way to do this, and different brownie recipes use different approaches. Some use two or three full eggs and then add an extra yolk for richness, while others suggest adding only egg yolks — as many as four or five. As a general rule, for each full egg a recipe demands, add two egg yolks. Use some restraint though, since if you add too many eggs, you could end up with an eggy-flavored brownie. Since eggs are typically just folded into a brownie mix without special preparation beforehand (for example, beating them in advance), you can just fold in the yolks at the same point where you'd fold in full eggs.

Of course, you'll need to separate your eggs for this: Do this while the eggs are cold, since it's harder to break the yolk. This trick will leave you with extra egg whites. Instead of throwing them out, consider using them in some baked goods like waffles and cakes to make them extra fluffy, or you can even use them in cocktails like sours for a foamy cap.

