How Far Ahead You Can Cook Pot Roast And Still Serve It

Pot roast is one of the best mains a person can make for a dinner party. Around 3 pounds of a good hunk of chuck roast with plenty of marbling can easily satisfy up to six people. Pot roast is also the kind of item you can whip up a little bit ahead of time so you can mingle with guests, serve drinks, and finish sides before carving. If dinner is at, say, 7 p.m., you should be able to pop the pot roast in the oven at 2:30 p.m. and still keep it tasty — and safe — when it's time to serve.

How did we get from 2:30 p.m. all the way to 7 p.m.? Exact calculations vary depending on the size of the roast, but if you're working with that 3-pounder, it should take at least two-and-a-half hours in the oven to get to a desired internal temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This brings us to 5 p.m. Then, the United States Department of Agriculture advises a grace period of two hours max between the time you remove the meat from the heat, and the time it must be refrigerated. Thus, 7 p.m.

This particular arithmetic only accounts for the main cook time. The prep time preheating the oven, seasoning and browning the beef, sauteing the veggies, and introducing the braising liquid tacks on another 30 minutes or so, so you could call the start closer to 2 p.m.