Bring Leftover Pot Roast Back To Life With This Simple Mexican-Style Spin

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No sooner has a person finished shopping for the perfect marbled hunk of chuck, braised it for hours, and ultimately let the finished product rest before devouring it, than do they tire of the leftovers that three or four pounds of protein can create. Simple sandwiches are the obvious leftover pot roast contender; so obvious, in fact, that you might have tired of those, too. So, sandwiching your leftover pot roast into a quesadilla, instead, is almost as easy a way to break up your second (or third, or fourth) day pot roast routine.

Literally all you need for a pot roast quesadilla is the titular meat, plus a couple of tortillas and some melty cheese. Either corn or flour tortillas are fine, though the latter are less liable to crack, which can be a concern if you're loading up on ingredients. With any luck, your pot roast already came out plenty flavorful, so you'll want to stick to a milder cheese like stringy, milky Oaxaca, already a quesadilla favorite. The meat should have turned out tender, too, but you might still want to chop it into bite-sized pieces for maximum chomping friendliness. You can then just shred the cheese to cover one tortilla, arrange your pot roast pieces, cover with more cheese for maximum adhesion, and cook in a skillet on the stovetop over medium-low, flipping every two to three minutes until it's all properly gooey.