You Can Still Get The Fan-Favorite Meximelt At Taco Bell. Here's How
One of Taco Bell's best-selling menu items that fans continue to miss is the beloved, discontinued Meximelt. First introduced in 1988, the Meximelt was a combination between a quesadilla and a soft taco, made up of melted cheese, pico de gallo, and ground beef, all tucked inside of a classic Taco Bell flour tortilla. The item left the menu in 2018 after a 30 year run, was brought back for a limited time in 2024, then disappeared once more. And even though it's still technically unavailable, you can still order it using a clever Taco Bell menu hack.
All you have to do is order a Cheesy Roll Up with extra cheese, pico de gallo, and seasoned beef. Then, ask for it to be steamed twice so that the cheese melts properly and everything is heated up. The cost will wind up being anywhere from $2.99 to $3.64, depending on where you live. This price is pretty similar to what the specialty item used to cost when actually on the menu.
And while many fans swear by the Cheesy Roll Up hack, there is another way. If you're looking for a bigger, beefier version of the Meximelt, you can use the app to order a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito. You would then remove the fiesta strips, cheese sauce, sour cream, and seasoned rice, and add pico de gallo. The price should be similar, if not a little more, than the Cheesy Roll Up version (though you are getting a little more food in this situation).
Tips for ordering the DIY Meximelt (and some issues that may arise)
People have, however, complained that Meximelt hacks (or any hack, really) can be a hard-to-follow one when ordering from a cashier or at the drive-thru. This makes sense, as hacks that remove and add ingredients and can sound convoluted in the moment. Ordering it using the app might be your best bet, as a best practice. This saves you and the Taco Bell employee from any miscommunication that may occur in a fast food (and therefore fast-paced) environment.
Some fans have also reported the hack to be a little wonky when it comes to how much of the ingredients are added to this DIY Meximelt. One Redditor claims they were given their pico de gallo on the side, rather than inside the actual Cheesy Roll Up. It's also important to note that the portions might be different than the actual Meximelt, with some fans noting that, sometimes, adding extra ingredients to Taco Bell menu items generally doesn't scale well.
Regardless, you can still get a semblance of the Meximelt at Taco Bell — you might just have to curb your expectations (and do your best to communicate patiently and kindly). It may not be portioned perfectly every time, but all of the components are there. This method will simply have to suffice, until, hopefully one day, Taco Bell brings back this discontinued item we miss so much. Stay resilient, Meximelt fans.