You Can Still Get The Fan-Favorite Meximelt At Taco Bell. Here's How

One of Taco Bell's best-selling menu items that fans continue to miss is the beloved, discontinued Meximelt. First introduced in 1988, the Meximelt was a combination between a quesadilla and a soft taco, made up of melted cheese, pico de gallo, and ground beef, all tucked inside of a classic Taco Bell flour tortilla. The item left the menu in 2018 after a 30 year run, was brought back for a limited time in 2024, then disappeared once more. And even though it's still technically unavailable, you can still order it using a clever Taco Bell menu hack.

All you have to do is order a Cheesy Roll Up with extra cheese, pico de gallo, and seasoned beef. Then, ask for it to be steamed twice so that the cheese melts properly and everything is heated up. The cost will wind up being anywhere from $2.99 to $3.64, depending on where you live. This price is pretty similar to what the specialty item used to cost when actually on the menu.

And while many fans swear by the Cheesy Roll Up hack, there is another way. If you're looking for a bigger, beefier version of the Meximelt, you can use the app to order a Cheesy Double Beef Burrito. You would then remove the fiesta strips, cheese sauce, sour cream, and seasoned rice, and add pico de gallo. The price should be similar, if not a little more, than the Cheesy Roll Up version (though you are getting a little more food in this situation).