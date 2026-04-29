Here's What Happens To Crumbl's Leftover Cookies

Crumbl's rotating weekly selection of craveable cookie flavor combinations creates a perpetual limited-edition feeling for many customers. Lots of Crumbl fans eagerly anticipate the cookie giant's drop sand line up for a taste of the latest pink-boxed creation. But what happens when there are leftover cookies at the end of the day? While there is no definitive corporate-wide answer, decisions like this tend to come down to individual stores since the chain utilizes a franchise model.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 by cookie lovers Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan who set out to create the best chocolate chip cookie, and who still own the majority of the company. Today, Crumbl has over 1,000 locations and serves over a million desserts daily. That's a lot of cookies, and potentially a lot of leftover cookies at close of business. According to comments on an r/CrumblCookies post from users who claim to be Crumbl employees, some stores donate their leftovers to schools or community organizations, some let employees take them home (some employees even barter their wares with employees of other restaurants for different types of food), and there is likely an amount of freshly baked cookies that do end up in the trash.