Do You Know Who Actually Owns Crumbl Cookies?

Just five years ago, hardly anyone had heard of the name "Crumbl Cookies." But by summer 2021, the cookie chain was all anyone could talk about. Crumbl, as it's now known, took the bakery world by storm and became known for its doughy, massive cookies with a menu that changes weekly. And while the bakery rose to quick popularity thanks to its 2021 social media virality, it still continues to be a popular chain dessert shop today and continues to expand, even launching gluten-free options. (However, if you're vegan or vegetarian, you might want to avoid the chain.)

It took four years for Crumbl to become a household name. It was first founded in 2017 by two close relatives, Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan. They're related through McGowan's wife, who is Hemsley's cousin. The two men had an entrepreneurial spirit but didn't necessarily know how to run a bakery, yet they used just $68,000 to launch the business. By early 2025, rumors swirled that Crumbl was planning to sell, and that's when its $2 billion valuation came to light — though Forbes reported that analysts and industry experts didn't necessarily believe it was worth that much. Still, two men with a goal turned it from a side gig to a potential billion-dollar business, though these days, Crumbl does have a few investors involved, too.