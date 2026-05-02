The Romantic Reason Behind Rachael Ray's Favorite Wine

Perennially bubbly TV personality Rachael Ray has been a longtime face of making it as easy as possible for home cooks to get meals on the table. Her groundbreaking show "30 Minute Meals" changed how Americans were cooking as early as 2001, which is also interestingly the year she met her husband John Cusimano. Because she and her husband married in Tuscany, Ray has declared that her favorite wine is Brunello di Montalcino.

Brunello di Montalcino is considered a DOCG wine — the highest classification of Italian wine, meaning "controlled and guaranteed designation of origin" in Italian. In wine label terms, this means the wine must be made completely with the Sangiovese grape varietal, grown in the appellation of Montalcino, and follow strict protocols for harvesting and aging (five years for Brunello, two of which must be in wood barrels). The resulting wine is the pride of Tuscany, with a dark berry fruit profile, bold tannins, and notable acidity.