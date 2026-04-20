The Early 2000s Cooking Trend We Have Rachael Ray To Thank For

Whether you grew up watching "30 Minute Meals" or you're just hearing about the show for the first time, Rachael Ray has a ton of tips that can help you move your meals from the kitchen to the dinner table quickly. One of her go-to tips to speed up meal prep: Use a garbage bowl. The concept is super-easy: You keep a garbage bowl on your counter throughout the prep process and toss in everything that you'd normally walk to the trash can. That way, you can dump it all at once, saving you time and helping you keep your prep area clean.

Rachael Ray is often seen using a bench scraper to move ingredients from one place to the next, and it makes sense. Rather than taking the time to scoop up ingredients from your cutting board by hand as you're prepping, a bench scraper lets you move everything from board to pot — or pan, or baking sheet, or whatever you're using — quickly. (You can find one on Amazon for around $5.)

One more Rachael-Ray-approved tip to help you get dinner to the table in less than half an hour takes a bit of work in advance: keep a well-stocked pantry, and prep as much as you can in advance. Ray recommends cleaning vegetables as soon as you get home from the store so they're ready to go. She also says it's vital to keep a pantry full of foods you actually enjoy. While it can take some time to get into Ray's 30-minute-meal groove, it's totally doable with a little practice and prep work.