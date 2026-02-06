The Whopping Number Of Hot Dog And Soda Combos Costco Sold In 2025

Costco is known for selling bulk grocery products, electronics, home goods, and even one major combo deal: the hot dog and soda. This $1.50 deal has remained a treasure through modern-day price hikes. In 2025, customers rewarded Costco's lunch deal in a big way: by buying 245.1 million of them, according to Costco's 2026 annual shareholders meeting.

The Costco hot dog deal first hit stores four decades ago, and it was $1.50 back then, too. Based on inflation prices, the hot dog should retail for more than $4 today. To make things even better, the dogs are slightly larger than they once were, so it's a truly hard-to-beat deal.

Costco has remained steadfast in keeping the hot dog combo an easy, affordable lunch for anyone all these years. Add-ons, such as ketchup and mustard, are free of charge, too. By keeping the price at $1.50, Costco sold nearly $370 million worth of the combo deals in 2025. While it's impossible to say with absolute certainty, a big reason for the sales is likely due to customers staying loyal to Costco in the same way Costco stays loyal to that price.