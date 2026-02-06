The Whopping Number Of Hot Dog And Soda Combos Costco Sold In 2025
Costco is known for selling bulk grocery products, electronics, home goods, and even one major combo deal: the hot dog and soda. This $1.50 deal has remained a treasure through modern-day price hikes. In 2025, customers rewarded Costco's lunch deal in a big way: by buying 245.1 million of them, according to Costco's 2026 annual shareholders meeting.
The Costco hot dog deal first hit stores four decades ago, and it was $1.50 back then, too. Based on inflation prices, the hot dog should retail for more than $4 today. To make things even better, the dogs are slightly larger than they once were, so it's a truly hard-to-beat deal.
Costco has remained steadfast in keeping the hot dog combo an easy, affordable lunch for anyone all these years. Add-ons, such as ketchup and mustard, are free of charge, too. By keeping the price at $1.50, Costco sold nearly $370 million worth of the combo deals in 2025. While it's impossible to say with absolute certainty, a big reason for the sales is likely due to customers staying loyal to Costco in the same way Costco stays loyal to that price.
Customers still love the hot dog and soda deal
You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't think this simple lunch is a solid deal; the retail giant sells even more hot dogs annually than the MLB. Customers continue to rave not only about the price, but also about the product. Shoppers like the hot dog's flavor and texture, and, of course, it's hard to beat the sugary, bubbly goodness of a fountain soda. "It's literally the best hot dog I can find anywhere around at any price," one person wrote on an r/Costco Reddit thread. One user even said they get a Costco hot dog "at least once a week."
That said, customers also recognize that Costco benefits from keeping the price the same. "They have built their brand on it," one person commented on the Reddit thread. Another user said, "It's a form of advertising — everyone knows and loves the hot dog deal and [it] creates goodwill for the Costco brand."