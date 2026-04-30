Why Canadian Kit Kats Supposedly Taste Far Better Than American Ones

If you've ever bitten into a Kit Kat and wondered why the taste was off, check the package to see what company produced it. The truth is, depending on where they're made, Kit Kats are two totally different chocolates from two different companies. The Canadian Kit Kat is made by Nestlé, while the American one is a product of Hershey. According to fans, they taste nothing alike. And the Canadian version is the clear winner (and one of the country's must-try candies).

A YouTuber pointed out the American Kit Kat does not have as much chocolate coverage as the Canadian Kit Kat. You can see the wafer at the bottom, straight through the layer of chocolate, compared to the Canadian one, which has full coverage (as well as more chocolate inside). This is most likely to cut costs, but it definitely affects the flavor and quality of the candy, despite them looking similar. The Canadian ones apparently taste more chocolatey, while the American one is more bland and less flavorful, which some claim has an off-putting tanginess to it. That said, the battle of Kit Kats spans more than just Canada versus the U.S. — it's bigger than that.