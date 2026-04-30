Why Canadian Kit Kats Supposedly Taste Far Better Than American Ones
If you've ever bitten into a Kit Kat and wondered why the taste was off, check the package to see what company produced it. The truth is, depending on where they're made, Kit Kats are two totally different chocolates from two different companies. The Canadian Kit Kat is made by Nestlé, while the American one is a product of Hershey. According to fans, they taste nothing alike. And the Canadian version is the clear winner (and one of the country's must-try candies).
A YouTuber pointed out the American Kit Kat does not have as much chocolate coverage as the Canadian Kit Kat. You can see the wafer at the bottom, straight through the layer of chocolate, compared to the Canadian one, which has full coverage (as well as more chocolate inside). This is most likely to cut costs, but it definitely affects the flavor and quality of the candy, despite them looking similar. The Canadian ones apparently taste more chocolatey, while the American one is more bland and less flavorful, which some claim has an off-putting tanginess to it. That said, the battle of Kit Kats spans more than just Canada versus the U.S. — it's bigger than that.
Why the rest of the world does Kit Kats better than the U.S.
In addition to Canada, Nestlé also manufactures Kit Kats for the rest of the world — the U.S. is the only place where the candy is sold by the Hershey Company. So, Kit Kats are most likely going to taste better anywhere other than the U.S. The difference between the two versions goes beyond chocolate to wafer ratio, too — they are made using different ingredients. Nestlé's recipe, which Canada follows, uses real milk chocolate and sugar, while the first ingredient in Hershey's version is sugar and wheat flour, and then the vague term "chocolate." This gives the U.S. version a cheaper, waxier, and much sweeter taste.
Nestlé is also responsible, mostly, for all of the various different flavors of Kit Kats, specifically many of those from Japan. And while Hershey has started to come out with a few new flavors (with plans to add more), it purposely let Nestlé (and the rest of the world) take the lead. That's right: Hershey actually banks on brand confusion to still sell the U.S. version. Truly the only thing these two versions of Kit Kat share is the same name. And it just goes to show that the more thoughtful the product, the better its quality.