Ditch Your Usual Breading And Reach For A Box Of This For Fried Fish Bursting With Flavor
Fried fish has seen all kinds of breading to delicious effect, but sometimes, you want something a little bit fresh, different, and maybe even a little bit buttery. For such a proclivity, we have just the fix: the surprisingly dynamic Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix. Not only does this mix give your fried fish a biscuit-like punch, it also comes with a packet of garlic and herb seasoning you can add for an extra dimension of flavor.
To make your biscuit mix breading, simply pour the contents in a bowl, including the seasoning packet, along with a bit of panko for added crunch. Then, bread and dredge as usual by dipping your fish in flour, then egg, then your biscuit mix before pan- or deep-frying. Et voilà; delicious, crispy fish with a hint of Red Lobster-tinged goodness.
Now there's the matter of fish to consider. Thanks to this mix's hearty, herbal taste, it goes well with mildly flavored fish, such as catfish, tilapia, or flounder. Though you should avoid frying thick, meaty, oily fish (they generally don't fry well), you can also use this breading for seafood items such as scallops, shrimp, or calamari.
Batter up
If you want more of a batter than a breading for your fish, you can also use this biscuit mix as a base for beer batter with the right beer. A lighter beer, for example, suits the delicate, buttery taste of tilapia. Once your beer is chosen, simply add it to your biscuit mix, then dip your fish and fry it up until golden-brown and perfectly crispy.
You can also enhance this biscuit mix with other add-ins that suit whatever dish you're making. Lemon zest gives a refreshing citrus kick to fried flounder, for example, and adding freshly chopped chives or dill lends a herbaceous taste that helps balance out the rich base of the biscuit mix. For a bit of spice, you can add in come cayenne pepper, paprika, or even chipotle powder for a smoky kick. The world is your oyster, so why not fry it?