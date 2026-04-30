Why Solo Dining Is Starting To Become More Popular

It's Friday night and you're setting out for dinner. The restaurant was selected with care, perhaps by recommendation of your favorite local TikToker, or perhaps from a listicle of the best sushi spots. But instead of texting your friends or significant other to confirm plans, you instead grab a book, laptop, or E-reader. This is a glimpse into the life of a solo diner, and it is the future. While solo dining has always existed (everyone has to eat), dining out is largely seen as a social activity. But this social norm seems to be on its way out, as solo dining has skyrocketed in popularity. According to data from OpenTable as reported by the New York Times, solo dining reservations in the United States as of 2025 have risen 64% since 2019. This shift isn't going unnoticed. In fact, many restaurants have adapted their services and offerings to suit the solo diner.

So what's behind this move toward solo dining? While there is no single clear-cut answer to this question, there are a few key shifts that experts believe may be contributing to the rise in tables for one. Some experts believe that the rise of remote work has contributed to this trend, citing remote workers' need to get out of the house and mix things up. Another potential factor for this change comes down to generational differences. After all, surveys have reported that Gen Z-ers are less likely to be in a relationship than their Millennial or Gen X predecessors (via Newsweek). However, there may be another reason behind the increasingly popular practice of solo dinners, and it has nothing to do with work or romantic habits but instead an increased focus on self care.