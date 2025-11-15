Why Hardly Anyone Eats Inside Fast Food Restaurants Anymore

Growing up in the '90s, sitting under buzzing lights with a tray of fries felt like an essential part of the fast food dining experience. But these days, those plastic booths are much more empty. In fact, according to the National Restaurant Association, nearly 75% of all restaurant meals in the United States are now consumed off the premises, which means most customers are taking their food to go. And that probably doesn't come as a surprise if you've driven past any fast food drive-thrus recently.

The shift we have seen here is about speed and convenience; between the rise of mobile ordering, curbside pickups, and delivery apps, grabbing a burger no longer has to involve sitting in to eat it. And with busy lives, many people just want to grab their food and get back to whatever else they're doing. Hitting up the restaurant with the quickest drive-thru line is much more convenient and fits the pace of modern life. If you plan on dining with family, it means no dealing with difficult toddlers misbehaving in the booth; for solo diners, it means enjoying your meal in privacy without any awkward social contact. And if you're a worker on the move, then it means you can grab coffee or have lunch in the car as you get from A to B. This level of off-premises dining has turned fast food into something that is even faster; it's a transaction, rather than an outing.