Eating by yourself at a restaurant for the first time takes a good amount of courage, especially if you're worried about potential odd stares or that awkward feeling of being out of place. But once you've done it a couple of times, you'll realize it's actually not that bad. Plus, with the wholesome way some restaurants are leaning into the solo dining trend, you can do other activities while enjoying your food, so being alone feels less weird.

A particularly fun way spots have adapted to the trend is by adding games to the dining experience. This might come in the form of crosswords related to the restaurant, which invites individuals to linger for a longer time and involved with the restaurant. Other times, it helps solo diners break the ice with another solo customer, opening up the chance for organic encounters in a world focused on social media. It also makes dining out more approachable and inviting.

Some restaurants add interactive touches to its menu, whereas some restaurants make it a point to give solo diners a more unique experience. Sprucing up the menu also helps attract single-party diners. For instance, servings perfect for one person are added to the options, which makes it more appealing than dishes obviously designed for sharing. Meanwhile, some locations offer extra treats exclusively for solo guests to create a more welcoming atmosphere. Admittedly, some restaurants might be hard to eat alone at if you don't want to miss out, like a dim sum restaurant, but evidently, dining alone has its inviting perks.