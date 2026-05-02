The Boomer Kitchen Habit That Makes A Lot Of Sense When You Think About It

If you've spent any time in the kitchen of a baby boomer — that is, anyone born between 1946 and 1964 — you may have noticed something. Glass jars are washed out and put back in cupboards, foil is smoothed out and folded for later (yes, foil can be reused), and little containers of knickknacks are kept "just in case." If you aren't a boomer yourself, but your parents are, it's all too easy to roll your eyes at their frugal habits. But once you understand the reasons, you'll better appreciate them for what they are.

Most boomers were raised by members of the Silent Generation or the Greatest Generation, who were shaped by the Great Depression and World War II. In those days, making household goods stretch out and last long wasn't a habit for habit's sake — it was a necessity. And for many in this generation, even once abundance returned, they held onto these habits and passed them on to their children. I remember my grandmother would make tea and then reuse the teabag up to three times despite having boxes of tea in the cupboard and no shortage of funds to buy more. It all came from a time when waste felt unnecessary, even careless.