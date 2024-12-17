Revive Leftovers By Turning Them Into Hearty Soup

Soup is one of those meals that is practically universal in its appeal. It crosses cultural borders and can be customized for regional palates, using local and seasonal ingredients, and can be easily shared as a simple dish or the centerpiece of a special occasion. It also has a history of being an ideal food for the masses since it's the perfect way to stretch ingredients — and also make use of leftover ones.

The fundamentals of a good soup come down to a few critical factors. A liquid such as stock or broth is your base, but you could also use bouillon such as Maggi cubes, vegetable juice, or even beer. You also need aromatics, such as celery and onion, and seasonings. This foundation then invites you to take inspiration from your leftover selection and craft a hearty, satisfying bowl of soup — while also minimizing food waste. So instead of simply nuking those foods you didn't finish, follow a few simple guidelines and you'll have an innovative and delicious dish.