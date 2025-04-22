Can You Reuse Aluminum Foil?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is a lot to love about aluminum foil. A piece of tin foil can save your pie crust from burning, it is the key to beautifully rendered bacon without a baking rack, and it can prevent countless spills too. There are so many ways in which aluminum foil can help with hassle-free cooking that it's hard to beat the convenience of it. The one thing that you might love the most about it, though, is the fact that it isn't just a single-use item.

While you could purchase a set of Amazon Basics' reusable silicone baking mats in place of cleaning and utilizing the same piece of tin foil when baking something in the oven, aluminum foil can be reused when it comes to food. The foil can be washed, by hand or in the dishwasher, in order to be used again. In fact, you can even skip the washing and simply reuse the foil by folding it in half, as long as the clean sides are facing out.

Besides utilizing it for cooking, dirty aluminum foil can be reused many times to clean kitchen appliances! You can roll it into a ball and use it to scrub greasy pots or pans with some baking soda. It can also be reused in ways that are not food-based, as the addition to an art project or as a way to sharpen scissors, for example.