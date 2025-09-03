The Creative Way To Upcycle Old Kitchen Coffee Jars (That You Haven't Thought Of Yet)

Sometimes jars are so cute it can be hard to let them go, and why should you? Upcycling is always a good idea, and though we may be familiar with reusing yogurt jars and salvaging the last bits of sweetness in jam jars before turning them into new storage containers, sometimes we forget about one of the most underrated jars to upcycle in the kitchen: instant coffee jars.

Coffee jars are in a league of their own when it comes to upcycling for one very important reason: the airtight lids that are meant to keep coffee fresh. Once the instant coffee is gone, those same lids can be used to keep other dried goods fresh (think spices or loose leaf teas). If you really want to get meta, you can reuse your coffee jar to store more coffee, either beans, fresh grounds, or more instant.

To prepare your instant coffee jars for storing other kitchen essentials, simply wash the labels off with warm water and soap, sterilize the bottles and let them dry. Fill them with whatever dried goods need a home and label the jars either using a permanent marker or by printing off labels.