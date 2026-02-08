For A Richer Pot Roast With Robust Flavor, Make It Italian Style

Following the most important tips for cooking pot roast, such as choosing the right cut of meat and achieving the perfect sear, almost always leads to a great result with tender and juicy beef and vegetables. That being said, you may still wish your go-to pot roast recipe had a bit more flavor. Fortunately, if you're looking to try a different recipe that includes both bright, savory flavors and perfectly soft, sliceable portions of beef, make your next roast Italian style.

More specifically, Italian pot roast, or stracotto, involves braising beef or slow cooking your beef roast in a rich and flavorful sauce made of cooked vegetables, chopped tomatoes, red wine, and select herbs. What makes this recipe unique, though, is its three to four hour cook time, which traditionally takes place over your stove. While there's a quicker way to cook pot roast via your Instant Pot, using the right assortment of extras combined with this long-form cooking method is what takes stracotto to the next level.

As a matter of fact, the meaning of stracotto in Italian is "overcooked." Furthermore, cooking this meat over your stove ensures a deeply flavorful sauce and extra juicy slices of beef. Just make sure to intermittently remove the lid of your pot and pour some of the sauce over your meat for peak tenderness. Speaking of which, there are a few additional ways to take this classic Italian recipe to the next level.