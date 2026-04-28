Rick Steves Encourages Tourists Not To Overlook This Type Of Cuisine In Europe

Rick Steves is something of a guru when it comes to traveling in Europe, so when he has something to say about a destination, people listen. This often includes the food; after all, food and travel go hand in hand. Whether it's eating on a budget or not underestimating the flavor of kebab, he knows his stuff. For travelers visiting Europe, Steves has some pretty straightforward and clear-cut advice: Don't skip the street food!

Street food is an ancient tradition, especially in Europe. Ancient Greeks used to sell small fried fish from roadside stalls and, in Ancient Rome, food was commonly sold on the streets since few people had the necessary equipment to prepare food inside their homes. These traditions continue today all over the world, and have gained traction. Food festivals, the equivalent of street food on steroids, enjoy massive popularity and can draw some serious crowds.

But, as Rick Steves points out, street food is a cheap, convenient, and often delicious way to enjoy a meal. Every culture has popular foods that people like to snack on when they are out and about. Sure, every country in Europe also has amazing restaurants you can sit down at and enjoy good service and great food — not to mention the many countries, such as Greece and Spain, that turn meals into social events that can last for hours — but there is something unique that happens when you pick up a bit to eat from a streetside vendor. You get to walk around and enjoy your food while you explore your destination, seeing sites and interacting with people that you may otherwise completely miss while whiling away your time in a restaurant.