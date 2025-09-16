If you're planning a vacation, there's a good chance that you're already considering what to eat and where to eat while you're there. Food is an important part of a trip, especially if you're heading to a foreign country, but choosing the wrong places to eat can quickly drain your budget. As a travel expert, Rick Steves has plenty of tips on how to save money while on vacation without diminishing your experience. Over the years, he has visited Europe many times and is an advocate for saving money in creative ways, and often getting the most out of a location at the same time.

From having a picnic in the park to grabbing the occasional burger, taking some of Steves' tips on board will help you save dollars on food that can be spent elsewhere on your trip. Whether you're just at the research stage or nearly ready to board the plane, let's take a look at Rick Steves' 15 best budget food tips every traveler should know.