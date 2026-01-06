The Flavorful Street Food Rick Steves Says You Should Try When In Europe

When it comes to traveling smart, and especially doing it on a tight budget, Rick Steves is a veritable font of wisdom. And if you're headed to Europe, he has one multi-purpose dining tip that can get you tasty meals without spending more than 10 euros: Eat a kebab.

Kebab shops are generally easy to find in European cities (with the notable exception of Venice), offering a filling meal, often at all hours of the day. It's a no-frills food made of seasoned meat, often sliced off a spit and stuffed into bread. The bread varies — Turkish kebab shops will be a thicker "pide," while Syrian or Lebanese-owned shawarma places often use thinner pita bread. There's usually salad and sauces to round things out, and portions can be hefty. Depending on your eating habits, you might get two meals out of a single kebab.

The idea of going to France or Italy to eat kebabs may seem odd, but Steves notes that immigrant-influenced that is deeply integrated into everyday European eating habits, and gives travelers an insight into a different aspect of food culture. Steves probably isn't recommending an all-kebab travel diet: You can head to a traditional trattoria or brasserie, too.