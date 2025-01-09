20 US Food Festivals You Need To Attend At Least Once

What could be better than enjoying some great eats while having fun with friends and family at a festival? There's something to cater to every taste and preference, including popular favorites like barbecue and sweets. But you can also check out unusual offerings, such as festivals to celebrate everything about garlic or crabs. Many include music, culture, history, and general fun as part of admission. Some are free to attend, with extra paid tickets for tastings or food items. Others require a general admission ticket. For the fanciest of festivals, a VIP ticket gets you special access to events, demonstrations, and even dinners with top chefs.

Make sure to check out these popular food festivals, including up-and-coming events featuring new talent or a unique spin on food festivals. Fortunately, there's something in almost every corner of the United States, so there's a spot for everyone to enjoy fun and food with family and friends.