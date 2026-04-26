The English Muffin Brand We Ranked The Best Is So Good You Can Skip The Butter And Jam
Some grain-based foodstuffs are just more versatile than others. There are oodles of uses for English muffins that you may have never even thought of, for example. You can give them the grilled cheese treatment, turn 'em into avocado toast, or fashion a few halves into a texturally dynamic garlic bread. They are also, of course, terrific with little more than a bit of butter and jam. But what about an English Muffin that is so tasty on its own that it needs no such adornment? We found one such item in our ranking of nine store-bought English muffins – and it might not be the first brand that comes to mind.
Dave's Killer Bread Killer Classic English Muffins beat out the rest of the dimpled bunch to take our list's No.1 spot. Even without the abundance of the nooks and crannies you might find inside some of its competitors, only Dave's had the superior taste and texture to take the lead. Their superlative combination of crunch and chew was just the thing to keep us captivated enough to forget all about any dairy or fruit accoutrements. They were also ranked several slots above Thomas', the brand that's probably more synonymous with English muffins in general, for a couple of key reasons.
What made Dave's Killer Bread our top English muffin, and what you should avoid
Mention English muffins and most people's minds will probably drift to the company's familiar orange-and-white packaging. But that famed contribution to the form only made it to number five on our ranking. See, we set out with the relatively humble goal of ascertaining the best taste, texture, and overall experience of each of these nine contenders. Thomas' were simply mediocre across those categories, and they created a bunch of crumbs, to boot. They might be fine with the typical toppings. But they just can't stand alone like Dave's.
The lesser-known Udi's gluten-free white English muffins fared even worse than Thomas', coming in at number nine. To be clear, the absence of gluten wasn't what did them in. They just fared more like a hamburger bun than what most folks would expect from an English muffin. It's hard to compete when you can barely even compare. And Dave's Killer Bread's variety was just light years ahead of both this lesser-known option and the big guys at Thomas' — and a number of fans on social media seem to agree. Now, will you want to munch on Dave's Killer Bread killer classic English muffins absent something like an equally excellent pat of butter like Kerrygold? Maybe not! But just knowing that you can sets Dave's far and away above the rest.