The English Muffin Brand We Ranked The Best Is So Good You Can Skip The Butter And Jam

Some grain-based foodstuffs are just more versatile than others. There are oodles of uses for English muffins that you may have never even thought of, for example. You can give them the grilled cheese treatment, turn 'em into avocado toast, or fashion a few halves into a texturally dynamic garlic bread. They are also, of course, terrific with little more than a bit of butter and jam. But what about an English Muffin that is so tasty on its own that it needs no such adornment? We found one such item in our ranking of nine store-bought English muffins – and it might not be the first brand that comes to mind.

Dave's Killer Bread Killer Classic English Muffins beat out the rest of the dimpled bunch to take our list's No.1 spot. Even without the abundance of the nooks and crannies you might find inside some of its competitors, only Dave's had the superior taste and texture to take the lead. Their superlative combination of crunch and chew was just the thing to keep us captivated enough to forget all about any dairy or fruit accoutrements. They were also ranked several slots above Thomas', the brand that's probably more synonymous with English muffins in general, for a couple of key reasons.