Aldi Is The Next Major Chain In Line To Remove Ingredients From Their Private Label

These days, consumers are especially concerned about what they put into their bodies. In the past, we might have loaded something into our grocery carts without paying much mind to the label. Now, it's not uncommon to see people stopped in the aisles, scanning food labels for red flags or certain ingredients before deciding whether or not to toss something into the cart. And in an effort to maintain good-quality food among a population that cares, Aldi has made the move to eliminate certain ingredients from its private label products.

According to a press release from the company, Aldi has pledged to eliminate 44 ingredients from its private-label products by 2027. Back in 2015, the company added 13 ingredients to its banned ingredients list, so the 44 additional ingredients will bring the list to 57. Some of the ingredients Aldi plans to remove include artificial sweeteners like Acesulfame K, preservatives like potassium nitrate and potassium nitrite, and even morpholine, which is used on the outside of fruits and vegetables to maintain freshness.