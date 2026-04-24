Aldi Is The Next Major Chain In Line To Remove Ingredients From Their Private Label
These days, consumers are especially concerned about what they put into their bodies. In the past, we might have loaded something into our grocery carts without paying much mind to the label. Now, it's not uncommon to see people stopped in the aisles, scanning food labels for red flags or certain ingredients before deciding whether or not to toss something into the cart. And in an effort to maintain good-quality food among a population that cares, Aldi has made the move to eliminate certain ingredients from its private label products.
According to a press release from the company, Aldi has pledged to eliminate 44 ingredients from its private-label products by 2027. Back in 2015, the company added 13 ingredients to its banned ingredients list, so the 44 additional ingredients will bring the list to 57. Some of the ingredients Aldi plans to remove include artificial sweeteners like Acesulfame K, preservatives like potassium nitrate and potassium nitrite, and even morpholine, which is used on the outside of fruits and vegetables to maintain freshness.
Aldi has already removed certain ingredients from its products
In 2015, Aldi removed certified synthetic colors from its private label products, which included ingredients like FD&C Red No. 40, partially hydrogenated oils, and synthetic trans fatty acid. Red No. 3 was banned by the FDA in 2025, though brands have until either 2027 or 2028 (depending on what they produce) to remove it completely. Aldi has already removed it.
"At the heart of our private label products is a commitment to listening to our customers and continually improving the products they bring into their homes," Scott Patton, Aldi's Chief Commercial Officer, said in the press release. Patton expressed that the decision to add even more ingredients to its banned list was "based directly on customer feedback."
Aldi isn't the only major grocer to take such steps. Back in October 2025, Walmart announced it would remove more than 30 ingredients, including synthetic dies, from its own food products. Whole Foods is also strict with any synthetic additives in its products.