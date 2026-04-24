Costco Shoppers Have Spotted This Ready-To-Cook Marinated Meat Just In Time For Grilling Season
Costco shoppers are always on the lookout for great buys, and whether you're shopping there for the first time or are experienced at navigating the massive store for the best finds, something is bound to catch your eye. From bakery must-haves to ready-to-eat meals to grab on the go, there are food options for every occasion, and as the weather warms up and we head into grilling season, one item in particular is catching the eyes of shoppers: the Kirkland Signature Flank Steak with Lime Cilantro Marinade.
Shoppers have taken to social media to let Costco fans know that this product just hit shelves — again. While this marinated flank stank was previously sold at the wholesale club several years ago, it seems to have been discontinued in 2023. Back in stores, the ready-to-cook meat still comes with sliced limes and an extra cup of cilantro lime marinade. It costs between $13.59 and $14.99 per pound (depending on location), a price that some shoppers are critical of, noting that you can just buy the meat for cheaper and marinate it yourself. However, if you're a fan of convenience, a zesty, flavor-packed flank steak that's ready to hit the grill right away might be appealing.
How customers prepare Costco's marinated flank steak
Fans of Costco's ready-to-grill flank steak have found a couple of ways to enjoy it, beyond just grilling it up to eat on its own. On a YouTube review of the item from 2020, when it was previously available, one commenter wrote, "This has been a favorite of our family for several years and that includes my wife who's motto is usually 'filet mignon or bust.' We typically slice it into thin strips and serve it on a bed of white rice [with] some of the extra sauce added to taste." Other shoppers have also prepared it for street-style tacos, topped with fresh cilantro and onions. "We love it! If we don't buy the chicken street taco kit, we will buy the Cilantro Lime flank steak and grill that up for taco night," one customer shared on Facebook.
However, some shoppers have suggested making modifications to the steak before serving it for an extra flavor boost, noting that the marinade isn't quite perfect on its own. "The flank steak was pretty good. Not bad for a store marinade. It did need more seasoning though," wrote another Facebook user. "Next time I'll have to add some heat to it." To find out if it's up to your liking, you'll have to give it a try yourself — just maybe have some cayenne pepper or hot sauce ready if you're a fan of spice.