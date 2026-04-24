Costco Shoppers Have Spotted This Ready-To-Cook Marinated Meat Just In Time For Grilling Season

Costco shoppers are always on the lookout for great buys, and whether you're shopping there for the first time or are experienced at navigating the massive store for the best finds, something is bound to catch your eye. From bakery must-haves to ready-to-eat meals to grab on the go, there are food options for every occasion, and as the weather warms up and we head into grilling season, one item in particular is catching the eyes of shoppers: the Kirkland Signature Flank Steak with Lime Cilantro Marinade.

Shoppers have taken to social media to let Costco fans know that this product just hit shelves — again. While this marinated flank stank was previously sold at the wholesale club several years ago, it seems to have been discontinued in 2023. Back in stores, the ready-to-cook meat still comes with sliced limes and an extra cup of cilantro lime marinade. It costs between $13.59 and $14.99 per pound (depending on location), a price that some shoppers are critical of, noting that you can just buy the meat for cheaper and marinate it yourself. However, if you're a fan of convenience, a zesty, flavor-packed flank steak that's ready to hit the grill right away might be appealing.