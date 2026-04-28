Does Wawa Have An Official Secret Menu? What To Know

The whole idea of a secret menu is exciting, isn't it? There are several restaurants — including fast food and more upscale joints — that are said to have them (if you're ordering off of a secret menu at a fine-dining restaurant, things work a little differently, just FYI). Recently, some ideas about a secret menu at Wawa have been making the rounds on the internet, so we dug deep to find out whether it's a real thing — or if it's just some customizations that Wawa customers are using to create super-specialized menu items. We found that it's the latter — there's not an official secret menu at Wawa.

There's an internet rumor that you can click on a Wawa-branded goose on the ordering screen, opening up a secret menu. However, it turns out that there's no longer a goose hidden within the Wawa ordering kiosk holding a secret menu from the public. Wawa once added a hidden goose to its touchscreen menu as a part of the chain's 50th anniversary celebration, but that promotion ended in 2018.

That being said, there are still plenty of ways you can customize your order at Wawa to create items that might surprise you. Since you order everything through a touchscreen, you don't have to worry about bothering an employee with the drawn-out process of ordering secret menu items. You can simply tap your way to your personalized item on the touchscreen, and you'll be good to go.