Does Wawa Have An Official Secret Menu? What To Know
The whole idea of a secret menu is exciting, isn't it? There are several restaurants — including fast food and more upscale joints — that are said to have them (if you're ordering off of a secret menu at a fine-dining restaurant, things work a little differently, just FYI). Recently, some ideas about a secret menu at Wawa have been making the rounds on the internet, so we dug deep to find out whether it's a real thing — or if it's just some customizations that Wawa customers are using to create super-specialized menu items. We found that it's the latter — there's not an official secret menu at Wawa.
There's an internet rumor that you can click on a Wawa-branded goose on the ordering screen, opening up a secret menu. However, it turns out that there's no longer a goose hidden within the Wawa ordering kiosk holding a secret menu from the public. Wawa once added a hidden goose to its touchscreen menu as a part of the chain's 50th anniversary celebration, but that promotion ended in 2018.
That being said, there are still plenty of ways you can customize your order at Wawa to create items that might surprise you. Since you order everything through a touchscreen, you don't have to worry about bothering an employee with the drawn-out process of ordering secret menu items. You can simply tap your way to your personalized item on the touchscreen, and you'll be good to go.
While there's no official secret menu, you can customize your Wawa order
While there may not be an official secret menu at Wawa, there are some creative standard menu customizations that people on social media are using to take their Wawa orders to the next level. One of the best Wawa secret menu hacks worth trying: add a hash brown to one of the chain's breakfast burritos to give it some crunch. You'll have to add the hash brown yourself, as Wawa doesn't allow employees to add them behind the counter due to food temperature issues. Pick a hash brown up from the warmer near the register, add it to your sandwich or burrito, and enjoy every crunchy, flavorful bite.
Several Wawa employees on Reddit recommend adding garlic aioli to your Shorti hoagie. This gives the bread a garlic-bread-esque flavor, which can work well for a number of the chain's sandwiches. Try it with meatball or chicken tender hoagies. Employees also recommend making your own chili mac by ordering a mac and cheese bowl topped with chili. You can order a roll on the side to dip, or pick up some tortilla chips in-store to use as scoops.
One more thing: the secret menu goose isn't necessarily gone from the Wawa menu forever. Some say that they've seen it on the screen during special releases (like a few years ago, when the chain offered Red Bull-infused drinks). When you're ordering, be sure to give the screen a once-over. When the secret menu goose is available, it shows up on the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.