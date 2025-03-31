Which Energy Drink Has The Most Caffeine?

Whether you're an exhausted college student studying for final exams or just someone who needs a little kick to start their day, many of us have reached for an energy drink at one point in our lives. And while Red Bull and Monster are the best-selling brands by far, that doesn't mean that they have the most caffeine in their drinks. In fact, they aren't even close!

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, you'll get the most bang for your buck if you reach for 5-hour Energy Extra Strength, which boasts 230 milligrams of caffeine in a small 1.9-ounce bottle. However, there are four beverages currently available on store shelves that have even more caffeine in larger cans: Bang Energy, A Shoc, Celcius Heat, and Rockstar XDurance.

All four of these beverages have 300 milligrams of caffeine per 16-ounce can. This quartet did also have a fifth competitor at one point, as Redline Xtreme energy drinks shared the same amount of caffeine per 16-ounce can. However, Redline Xtreme was discontinued after Monster Beverage acquired Bang Energy in 2023 and decided to stop selling the product. This means that today, A Shoc, Bang, Celcius Heat, and Rockstar XDurance have the highest amount of caffeine that you can find in a single can.