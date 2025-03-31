Which Energy Drink Has The Most Caffeine?
Whether you're an exhausted college student studying for final exams or just someone who needs a little kick to start their day, many of us have reached for an energy drink at one point in our lives. And while Red Bull and Monster are the best-selling brands by far, that doesn't mean that they have the most caffeine in their drinks. In fact, they aren't even close!
According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, you'll get the most bang for your buck if you reach for 5-hour Energy Extra Strength, which boasts 230 milligrams of caffeine in a small 1.9-ounce bottle. However, there are four beverages currently available on store shelves that have even more caffeine in larger cans: Bang Energy, A Shoc, Celcius Heat, and Rockstar XDurance.
All four of these beverages have 300 milligrams of caffeine per 16-ounce can. This quartet did also have a fifth competitor at one point, as Redline Xtreme energy drinks shared the same amount of caffeine per 16-ounce can. However, Redline Xtreme was discontinued after Monster Beverage acquired Bang Energy in 2023 and decided to stop selling the product. This means that today, A Shoc, Bang, Celcius Heat, and Rockstar XDurance have the highest amount of caffeine that you can find in a single can.
How much caffeine should you be drinking?
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average healthy adult can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. This means that one 16-ounce can of A Shoc, Bang, Celcius Heat, or Rockstar XDurance will make up over 75% of the daily recommended amount of caffeine. And while this may mean that the human body should be able to handle two 16-ounce cans of Monster Energy (which clock in at 160 milligrams of caffeine each, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest), energy drink consumers should be cautious and remember that other items that they consume throughout the day also contain varying amounts of caffeine. Even an unsuspecting ounce of dark chocolate can contain up to 60 milligrams of caffeine, depending on its number of cocoa solids.
Shockingly, energy drinks are not the only beverages that can quickly top off your caffeine intake for the day. A grande blonde roast from Starbucks – the same size as the four aforementioned energy drinks — contains 360 milligrams of caffeine! Instead of choosing an energy drink or a caffeine-loaded grande coffee, perhaps opt for a low-caffeine or caffeine-free choice, like Starbucks' multitude of delicious frappuccinos or a cup of homemade matcha, in order to avoid a caffeine overdose.