Yes, Caffeine Withdrawal Is A Real Thing: Here's How It Works (And What To Do About It)

For many, that morning cup of joe isn't just a tasty treat, but an essential part of the day. It's no secret that coffee, tea, and energy drinks are a great way to get going. Each of these beverages contain caffeine, a chemical compound that, when consumed, acts as a stimulant. Caffeine is a common component of many drinks and dishes (you can even find it in chocolate), and is generally regarded as being safe to consume, though the recommended amounts do differ based on certain factors.

However, caffeine is also, technically speaking, a drug, and therefore can cause a chemical dependency within one's body. Because of this dependency, missing your regular cup of coffee can cause caffeine withdrawal. Symptoms include headache, fatigue, and even a change in your emotional state, and can occur as soon as 12 hours after your last caffeinated beverage. These symptoms are most common in those who drink caffeine habitually, but can occur even if you've had caffeine for only a few days in a row.

In addition to its function as a stimulant, caffeine also constricts blood flow in the brain. This function does make caffeine an effective treatment for some headaches, and a beneficial supplement to some pain medications. Caffeine prohibits the impact of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that promotes blood flow. Though this substance can stop the absorption of adenosine, your body still has the mechanisms to absorb it. When you stop drinking coffee (or other caffeinated drinks), your body experiences an uninhibited influx of adenosine, which can then cause a headache.