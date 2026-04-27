For More Flavorful And Tender Pulled Pork, Pour In A Splash Of This Liquid Gold

Considering that it usually amounts to such a hearty, substantial meal, pulled pork can be a finicky little swine to get just right. You really want to start with the right cut — pork shoulder or butt — for an optimal finish. You need to give it a good, long time to come to temperature via the cooking method of your choice, too. And that only covers the beginning and the end, without addressing the delicious flavor agents introduced in between.

The pickle juice that you might already have sloshing around the refrigerator, for example, is an excellent addition to your next pulled pork preparation. Just like the more straightforward vinegar you might otherwise use, pickle juice's acidic quality acts as a tenderizer. And the unique herbs and spices that once bathed the cukes within will impart a bit of their own flavor to your protein. Should your pickles skew sour, for example, you'll probably detect those same perky notes in your pork later on — likewise, if they have any peppery heat or notable sweetness. The effect will definitely be subtle absent further enhancements, but pickle juice will still bring something a little different to your pulled pork mix.