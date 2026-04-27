For More Flavorful And Tender Pulled Pork, Pour In A Splash Of This Liquid Gold
Considering that it usually amounts to such a hearty, substantial meal, pulled pork can be a finicky little swine to get just right. You really want to start with the right cut — pork shoulder or butt — for an optimal finish. You need to give it a good, long time to come to temperature via the cooking method of your choice, too. And that only covers the beginning and the end, without addressing the delicious flavor agents introduced in between.
The pickle juice that you might already have sloshing around the refrigerator, for example, is an excellent addition to your next pulled pork preparation. Just like the more straightforward vinegar you might otherwise use, pickle juice's acidic quality acts as a tenderizer. And the unique herbs and spices that once bathed the cukes within will impart a bit of their own flavor to your protein. Should your pickles skew sour, for example, you'll probably detect those same perky notes in your pork later on — likewise, if they have any peppery heat or notable sweetness. The effect will definitely be subtle absent further enhancements, but pickle juice will still bring something a little different to your pulled pork mix.
Adding pickle juice to your pulled pork at home
We love to break out the slow cooker for an easy pulled pork. You can more or less follow the recipe of your preference — just cut your usual cooking liquid (often stock or broth) with some of the pickle juice. Plan to replace about half of your standard liquid with the brine. You'll still massage the pork shoulder or butt with your favorite dry rub, and get your onions and garlic going at the bottom of the pot. You'll just cover them with — you guessed it! — the pickle juice mix before you add your usual sweetener, along with ingredients like chili powder, cumin, and cinnamon. Once the meat goes in, you'll have somewhere between about six and 10 hours to whip up sides, plan your drink pairing, or just replenish your pickle supply.
You can make pickles at home with a pretty easy ratio for your pulled pork (and plenty of other occasions). To get you started, use a ratio of 1 ½ cups of sugar to 2 cups of vinegar. You can also add elements like garlic cloves, peppercorns, and chili flakes to taste. And don't forget about the pickles themselves. They're one of the best pulled pork sandwich accompaniments you can come by.