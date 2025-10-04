The Only Ratio You'll Ever Need For Perfect Pickles Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are some good store-bought pickles around, making this simple, briney condiment at home is a lot easier than you may imagine. So much so that if you're planning a meal and realize you don't have pickles to go with it, you can literally make them alongside the meal and have them ready by the time you're finished cooking. The ratios involved in making pickling liquid are exceedingly simple for a basic pickle. While you can always trust your own judgement on how you want the sweet, sour, salty, and (optionally) spicy flavor balance to be, it's good to have a go-to ratio that can work as a baseline for making great pickles every time.

Our search for this golden ratio of pickling flavors led us to an exclusive with Melissa King, who gave us her go-to balance of sweet and sour that she uses for flavorful pickles every time. A chef, cookbook author, and "Top Chef All-Stars" champ, King's new book, "Cook Like a King: Recipes from My California Chinese Kitchen," features over a hundred recipes inspired by her Chinese heritage, life in California, and experience in Michelin-starred kitchens. When asked about the best brine ratio for pickles, she reveals a simple recipe, saying, "I like my pickles a little on the sweeter side, so I like 1.5 cups of sugar to 2 cups of rice vinegar." Her sweet caveat aside, King explains that some modifications are fine depending on personal preferences and what type of pickle one wants to make.