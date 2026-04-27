The Regional Fast Food Chain You Can't Find Outside Of Mississippi Serving Burgers Smothered In Chili

Some regional chains manage to garner a cult-like following, even among those who don't live anywhere nearby: In-N-Out Burger, anybody? Some are much less famous, and yet still worth your time if you find yourself in their catchment area. One such case is Mississippi burger chain Ward's. Founded in Hattiesburg by twin brothers Richard and Ed Ward, it's been in business since 1978. (The duo also ran another chain called Frostop before Wards, with some overlap in its menu items.) Ward's has expanded to 39 locations in the decades since, all within Mississippi — in fact, you'll only find them in about half the state, as the restaurants are mostly between the Gulf Coast and central Mississippi, no further north than Carthage (about halfway up the state).

If you're stopping by a Ward's location for the first time, go for one of their two best-known menu items, the Big One and the Lil' One. Both are basically chili burgers, featuring beef patties with pickles, onion, a tangy special sauce, and topped with a meaty chili and cheese. (The two burgers have the same ingredients; they're just two different sizes.) Another menu staple is the chili dog, a hot dog topped with that same chili. Beyond the saucy, chili-topped items are some fast food staples like regular burgers, chicken sandwiches and wraps, a few salads, and some nods to soulful Southern cuisine in the form of a fried catfish sandwich.