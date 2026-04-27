Stanley Tucci And Ina Garten Use The Same Classy Trick To Elevate Tuna Melts

Ina Garten is a longtime food and drink pro with real deal retail experience, cooking shows, and more than a dozen cookbooks to her name. Although Stanley Tucci's career has certainly taken a delightful turn into the foodstuff landscape too, most folks probably recognize him better as an actor.

Naturally, Tucci's tuna melt is a bit lower-fi than Garten's, and thus easier to recreate at home. Tucci takes canned white tuna and combines it with the salt, pepper, mayo, celery, and onion you've probably already used plenty of times yourself. He fits it and the Emmentaler between a couple slices of buttered bread and melts it all together in a sandwich press before slicing it in half and serving. It's both delicious and achievable.

Garten's method is achievable too, with a little bit of aspiration thrown in. She starts with high-quality imported tuna (her's was from Spain) in a glass jar packed in olive oil. Then comes diced hearts of celery, scallions, dill, fresh lemon juice, and, of course, salt and pepper. She also flavors her mayonnaise with anchovy paste for that inimitable pop before she tops it all on sliced bread and covers it, open-faced, with the grated Emmentaler for maximum melt under the broiler. Once it's all beautifully bubbly, she crowns it with microgreens. In your own kitchen, you can of course tinker with what works for you — provided you stick with the Emmentaler like this disparate duo.