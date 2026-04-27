The Limited-Time Aldi Dessert That I Wish They'd Make A Permanent Offering

As I can assume is true for most shoppers, I don't play into the protein hype. Sure, I love the Aldi protein pancake mix and buy it instead of Kodiak (because who wouldn't want to get extra protein into this classically carb-heavy breakfast?), but I draw the line at any product that sacrifices flavor and texture for extra macros. As such, I didn't think the Protein Pints I saw in Aldi's freezer bins would be noteworthy. But, I am a sucker for a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, and since I did commit the big mistake of shopping while hungry, I just had to add a pint to my freezer — and promptly added three more to my cart a few days later.

These pints, which my Aldi only carried in one flavor, are, as of the date of publication, already out of stock. And I can see why. Not only does this pint contain 30 grams of protein per pint (you may only get 8 grams of protein from a standard ice cream), but it's also lower in sugar because it contains allulose. I expected to get an upset stomach from this pint, since GI discomfort can come with sugar substitutes, but it went down like normal ice cream (read: I ate the whole thing in one sitting). It didn't taste chalky like a bad protein powder, and while the cookie dough pieces were half the size and not nearly as numerous as something like Ben & Jerry's would offer, it's a decent high-protein pick — which made me all the more sad that it was a limited-time find.