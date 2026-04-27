Forget Grilling Veggies: This Is The Technique You Should Use This Summer

Though grilled veggies are the usual go-to for tempting your tastebuds with charred deliciousness, smoking your veg brings the same woody, primal flavor it does to meat. Smoking is also a fairly hands-off cooking technique. Rather than hovering over your grill to make sure your vegetables don't burn or get mushy, you can simply slip them into the smoker and let them do their thing. Whether you're looking for a tasty cooking method to crowd more veggies into your meals or you need an exciting way to use up the dregs in your crisper drawer, smoking is the way to go.

Just as smoking prime rib infuses it with deep richness, smoking vegetables, a food usually relegated to "boring side dish" status, makes them an exciting new headliner on your weekly menu. Imagine how earthy and flavorful smoked broccoli could be. Or the savory goodness of a whole-smoked butternut squash caramelizing in its natural sugars, smoke infusing it with the essence of hickory or pecan wood to create an almost barbecue-like flavor. This technique may even inspire you to make veggies the star of your table, taking weekly meatless Mondays to new heights.

The best part is that smoking your veggies is just as easy as grilling them. Simply slice, prep as desired, and toss them into your smoker on low heat — between 275 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit usually works — and give them up to 45 minutes to a little over an hour to become beautifully charred, tender, and gorgeously smoky. You may need to adjust your cooking times or the temperature based on the specific vegetable, but it's easy to master with practice.