One Ingredient Takes Roasted Vegetables From Bland To Wow
With a long, storied history rooted in Jamaican culture, jerk seasoning effortlessly blends sweet and spicy ingredients, such as scotch bonnet peppers and brown sugar, with herbs and spices, such as tarragon, cinnamon, and ginger, to create a beautifully balanced seasoning. Not only is jerk seasoning the best way to zhuzh up grilled steak and other proteins, it also offers a complex flavor profile that brings out the nuances of a wide array of veggies, elevating everything from sweet potatoes and broccoli to gooseneck squash and zesty red onions.
Whether you're a certified veggie-hater or tired of eating the same steamed veggie recipe on repeat, marinating your veggies for the right amount of time is a fantastic way to take them from obligatory side to main dish. As such, marinating your veggies in wet jerk seasoning (as opposed to the dry, granulated alternative) has a positive impact on their flavor and appeal. Wet jerk seasoning easily sticks to the outside of your veggies for evenly distributed flavor, though you can also mix the granulated seasoning with a little oil and vinegar to achieve the perfect ratio for the most flavorful marinades. After mixing, simply toss your veg in your jerk seasoning marinade, let them soak up the flavors, give them a kiss of heat, and enjoy.
The key to perfectly marinated veggies (and how to use them)
Though this is a pretty simple way to make delicious veggies, it's important to keep certain details in mind. For example, since wet jerk seasoning doesn't contain any fat, blend in some melted butter or avocado oil to help carry all that sweet-and-spicy deliciousness into your veggies. Additionally, if you're grilling a wide variety of veggies, start marinating them at different times. Begin with the densest ones several hours before cooking, and the most delicate ones just a few minutes before they hit the grill. Letting soft ingredients, such as eggplant or tomatoes, sit too long can make them soggy; similarly, hard veg, such as winter squash or romanesco, need time for the flavors to fully infuse. It's also important to cut everything to the same size, and start cooking hardy veg before more delicate fare. Keep heat under hardy veggies fairly low since jerk seasoning contains brown sugar, which can scorch if you don't keep a close eye on it.
Once your veggies are cooked to perfection, there's virtually no limit on how to use them. Most obviously, you can simply devour them alongside unforgettable cedar plank grilled salmon. You can also upgrade a simple sandwich by tucking your veggies between slices of sourdough with charred bacon, smoked turkey, and a touch of dijonnaise. The veggies also perfect for flatbreads and pizzas, especially with a schmear of banana ketchup, some fried plantains, and other delicious Caribbean flavors.