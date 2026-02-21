One Ingredient Takes Roasted Vegetables From Bland To Wow

With a long, storied history rooted in Jamaican culture, jerk seasoning effortlessly blends sweet and spicy ingredients, such as scotch bonnet peppers and brown sugar, with herbs and spices, such as tarragon, cinnamon, and ginger, to create a beautifully balanced seasoning. Not only is jerk seasoning the best way to zhuzh up grilled steak and other proteins, it also offers a complex flavor profile that brings out the nuances of a wide array of veggies, elevating everything from sweet potatoes and broccoli to gooseneck squash and zesty red onions.

Whether you're a certified veggie-hater or tired of eating the same steamed veggie recipe on repeat, marinating your veggies for the right amount of time is a fantastic way to take them from obligatory side to main dish. As such, marinating your veggies in wet jerk seasoning (as opposed to the dry, granulated alternative) has a positive impact on their flavor and appeal. Wet jerk seasoning easily sticks to the outside of your veggies for evenly distributed flavor, though you can also mix the granulated seasoning with a little oil and vinegar to achieve the perfect ratio for the most flavorful marinades. After mixing, simply toss your veg in your jerk seasoning marinade, let them soak up the flavors, give them a kiss of heat, and enjoy.