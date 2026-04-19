Forget The Oven: Your Prime Rib Deserves This Method Instead

When it comes to special occasions, prime rib is the main dish your home-cooked spread needs. Ridiculously tender and juicy from lush fat evenly distributed throughout the meat, prime rib is usually carved in rounds from the top of the rib cage, an area that doesn't get much exercise, which is why these cuts of meat are so rich. Typically, prime rib is oven-roasted low and slow to render down all that delicious fat and protect the meat's silky texture. However, many home cooks are discovering that an even better way to achieve this is by slipping your prime rib into the smoker.

Though most people picture smoked meat taking forever to cook properly, prime rib actually only needs about 35 minutes per pound, which translates to about two hours in the smoker for smaller cuts. If you're cooking for a large group of people, say, closer to a dozen, you might be looking at more like six hours. Even if this is the case, the wait is likely worth it as smoked prime rib is superior to the oven-roasted version in a lot of ways. Both cooking techniques produce moist, fork-tender meat, but smoking infuses the meat with a deep, savory richness you just can't get from the oven.

Additionally, when properly smoked, prime rib benefits most from the reverse sear method to develop a perfectly crisp, caramelized crust. Rather than cranking up your oven's broiler and risking the heat being too high for too long, proper smoking technique allows the meat to rest for a bit before it's seared to perfection on all sides.