Don't Roast Your Butternut Squash, Smoke It Instead

Nothing says fall like squash, and butternut is the go-to variety for Thanksgiving and all other autumnal feasts leading up to the holiday. Though we typically only ever consider roasting butternut squash for eating as a side or for making roasted butternut squash soup, Tennessee pitmaster Pat Martin, owner of Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint and Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop, told Tasting Table that smoking butternut squash is an overlooked way to enjoy the versatile vegetable.

He says they are ideal for smoking because the natural sweetness of the squash works so well with the smoky flavor and little bit of char. He adds that aesthetically speaking, smoking a whole butternut squash can also create a dramatic centerpiece for a meatless meal.

Though we immediately tend to think of succulent, slow cooked meats when it comes to smoking (like beef brisket, pork ribs, and tender pork shoulder), smoking vegetables like butternut squash is an underrated practice that can be a wonderful way to take advantage of the final harvest of the season, when vegetables abound for the last time before winter takes hold, and most people tuck away their outdoor barbecues and smokers until the spring.