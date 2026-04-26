Even Fish Skeptics Are Into This Kirkland Tilapia
Buying frozen fish at your local grocery store is an easy, accessible way to get more protein into your diet, and it can even be superior to fresh fish. But sometimes, those frozen grocery store fillets can be hit or miss — such is not the case, though, with Kirkland Signature's tilapia loins. According to customer reviews, the frozen fish is absolutely worth the purchase, even if you're not a huge fish fan.
The boneless, skinless, farm-raised frozen tilapia loins have 4.8 stars out of five on the Costco website, and while the fish package doesn't have too many reviews (right around 50 at press time), they're almost all positive, even from those who don't love fish or protein. "I struggle to get my 81 year old mother to eat any protein except for this, she loves this product ... This tilapia is absolutely awesome," one user wrote. Another person's review said the loins are "much thicker and tastier than expected. Mild flavor, not fishy at all," and added that they're "juicy and tender" when cooked. All-in-all, shoppers are pleased with both the taste and texture of this frozen fish.
Kirkland Signature's tilapia is actually a great choice for seafood skeptics
Tilapia is an easy way to introduce fish to people who need more protein or don't think they like seafood. That's because it's a type of white fish, so it has a mild flavor — even milder than other white fish, such as cod — plus an unassuming appearance and a texture that is somewhat similar to chicken (though a bit flakier). It's also an inexpensive fish, so it's a great protein to incorporate into a regular diet (the Kirkland tilapia loins cost about $22.46 for a 3-pound bag, depending on location). You can use it to make fish tacos, homemade fish sticks, or just eat it on its own with a little tartar sauce.
Costco's tilapia loins come from farm-raised fish, and this term can sometimes raise red flags among consumers for things like a potentially higher disease rate and more contaminants. But farm-raised tilapia is common in the United States. The Kirkland fish is raised without antibiotics, which is a plus, and it also has the ASC-certified label on its package. This means it's been certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council as fish that was raised in a good environment and can be traced directly back to its farm. Overall, if you've debated grabbing a bag of this tilapia, it appears worth it.