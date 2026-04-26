Even Fish Skeptics Are Into This Kirkland Tilapia

Buying frozen fish at your local grocery store is an easy, accessible way to get more protein into your diet, and it can even be superior to fresh fish. But sometimes, those frozen grocery store fillets can be hit or miss — such is not the case, though, with Kirkland Signature's tilapia loins. According to customer reviews, the frozen fish is absolutely worth the purchase, even if you're not a huge fish fan.

The boneless, skinless, farm-raised frozen tilapia loins have 4.8 stars out of five on the Costco website, and while the fish package doesn't have too many reviews (right around 50 at press time), they're almost all positive, even from those who don't love fish or protein. "I struggle to get my 81 year old mother to eat any protein except for this, she loves this product ... This tilapia is absolutely awesome," one user wrote. Another person's review said the loins are "much thicker and tastier than expected. Mild flavor, not fishy at all," and added that they're "juicy and tender" when cooked. All-in-all, shoppers are pleased with both the taste and texture of this frozen fish.