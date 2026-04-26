Yes, You Really Should Unplug Your Air Fryer When You're Not Using It

Despite manuals instructing people to do so, many still question the act of unplugging their air fryer when it's not in use. The truth is, however, there's really no debate at all about this — and people who swear by doing so aren't paranoid. The definitive answer is yes, you should unplug your air fryer when you're not using it. (Another mistake you don't want to make with your air fryer is keeping it plugged in when cleaning it, as this can cause long-term damage.) And there are several very valid reasons behind the act of unplugging.

Fire safety is the first issue. Air fryers could possibly spark a fire when left plugged in. This is especially possible if your power suddenly goes out and comes back on. Back in 2022, this happened to a woman whose air fryer was plugged in during a power outage. When power came back on, the plugged-in air fryer experienced a power surge and as a result, practically burned down her kitchen. Not only is it a potential fire hazard, though — your air fryer is also still using power despite not being in use. And it turns out this goes for more than just air fryers. Leaving small appliances on when not in use is secretly wasting your electricity.