Choose This Countertop Material For A Seamless Modern Look On A Budget
There are many ways to save money on a kitchen remodel. One of them is choosing acrylic material for your countertops, which adds a seamless, modern look to your kitchen without the high price tag. Compared to other popular countertop materials, acrylic is obviously cheaper, costing around $35 to $80 per square foot, whereas something like granite can set you back $150.
Perhaps one of the main reasons people choose acrylic is its thermoformable appeal, which means it can bend and mold into various forms with the help of heat. As such, it won't create any seams, resulting in a smooth appearance. To add to its versatility, it can be used to cheat your way into countertops that look like they were finished with natural stone.
Since it's known for its strength, it can be the perfect choice for a high-traffic kitchen, without you wondering whether the material will last for years to come. Even if it gets scratched, it can easily be resolved by sanding the surface, which you can't do for other countertop materials. It's also non-porous, so you almost don't have to worry about permanent or hard-to-remove oil splatters. Evidently, there are a lot of pros to using acrylic for your countertops, but there are also some potential drawbacks to consider.
Can acrylic withstand kitchen use?
If your goal is to find something flexible, where you're not limited by options, acrylic can be appealing. It can be glossy or matte, but it also comes in solid and speckled variations, so it can really adapt to your needs. But if you plan on reselling your home in the future, acrylic isn't the best type of countertop for adding resale value, especially considering that it's on the cheaper side. Another thing to consider is that acrylic tends to scratch when not handled with care — you'd have to keep knives away to make sure it won't get damaged. Acrylic can also warp, which means it won't do well if you place a hot pan on it. For some people, it may seem like it defeats the purpose of installing it in their kitchen, where heat is always present.
However, by knowing how to take care of acrylic, you're more likely to dodge some of these issues — for example, opting for gentle cleaning solutions and materials. This means avoiding abrasive steel wool to scrub stubborn dirt and grime. Instead, investing in a cleaner made especially for solid surfaces is a wiser option. Additionally, when cleaning, you'll want to wipe the surface dry to prevent stubborn water spots from forming.
Ultimately, acrylic countertops have their undeniable appeal. They're cheap, flexible, and durable. But they can also be less sturdy compared to other materials. That said, you can also encounter unexpected issues with something as coveted as marble countertops, so really, it's all about choosing what fits your style, needs, and budget.