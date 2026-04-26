Choose This Countertop Material For A Seamless Modern Look On A Budget

There are many ways to save money on a kitchen remodel. One of them is choosing acrylic material for your countertops, which adds a seamless, modern look to your kitchen without the high price tag. Compared to other popular countertop materials, acrylic is obviously cheaper, costing around $35 to $80 per square foot, whereas something like granite can set you back $150.

Perhaps one of the main reasons people choose acrylic is its thermoformable appeal, which means it can bend and mold into various forms with the help of heat. As such, it won't create any seams, resulting in a smooth appearance. To add to its versatility, it can be used to cheat your way into countertops that look like they were finished with natural stone.

Since it's known for its strength, it can be the perfect choice for a high-traffic kitchen, without you wondering whether the material will last for years to come. Even if it gets scratched, it can easily be resolved by sanding the surface, which you can't do for other countertop materials. It's also non-porous, so you almost don't have to worry about permanent or hard-to-remove oil splatters. Evidently, there are a lot of pros to using acrylic for your countertops, but there are also some potential drawbacks to consider.