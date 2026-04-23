3 Trader Joe's Ingredients Make A Mocktail That Tastes Like Summer In A Glass

There aren't many better antidotes for sweltering summer weather than a good thirst-quenching mocktail. Slightly more exciting than a soft drink and ideal for times when alcohol isn't wanted or needed, having a few mocktail recipes up your sleeve is a smart move. This one from a clever shopper on Reddit uses just three Trader Joe's ingredients and is simple without tasting like it. It's a combination of TJ's Organic Guava Fruit Spread and Fresh Squeezed Limeade in a 6-to-1 ratio, given a good shake with ice, then topped off with some of the retailer's Lime Flavored Sparkling Water. (For a drink that fills a rocks glass, the Redditor mixes a tablespoon of the fruit condiment with 3 ounces of limeade.)

What makes this concoction stand out from a more basic sparkling limeade drink is the guava spread. This protein- and fiber-rich tropical fruit is perfect for balancing out the limeade's citrusy bittersweetness. While its inclusion doesn't exactly qualify this as a protein shake, it might make it feel a little more substantial than a basic juice. Because the guava spread is thick, it needs to be shaken (not stirred) with ice to help it emulsify and evenly distribute throughout the rest of the liquid. And from there, the little top-up of lime sparkling water just lifts the whole drink up, making it light and crisp.