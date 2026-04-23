3 Trader Joe's Ingredients Make A Mocktail That Tastes Like Summer In A Glass
There aren't many better antidotes for sweltering summer weather than a good thirst-quenching mocktail. Slightly more exciting than a soft drink and ideal for times when alcohol isn't wanted or needed, having a few mocktail recipes up your sleeve is a smart move. This one from a clever shopper on Reddit uses just three Trader Joe's ingredients and is simple without tasting like it. It's a combination of TJ's Organic Guava Fruit Spread and Fresh Squeezed Limeade in a 6-to-1 ratio, given a good shake with ice, then topped off with some of the retailer's Lime Flavored Sparkling Water. (For a drink that fills a rocks glass, the Redditor mixes a tablespoon of the fruit condiment with 3 ounces of limeade.)
What makes this concoction stand out from a more basic sparkling limeade drink is the guava spread. This protein- and fiber-rich tropical fruit is perfect for balancing out the limeade's citrusy bittersweetness. While its inclusion doesn't exactly qualify this as a protein shake, it might make it feel a little more substantial than a basic juice. Because the guava spread is thick, it needs to be shaken (not stirred) with ice to help it emulsify and evenly distribute throughout the rest of the liquid. And from there, the little top-up of lime sparkling water just lifts the whole drink up, making it light and crisp.
How to really make this drink your own
There's something appealing about enjoying a drink that isn't just from a bottle or can. So, while Trader Joe's has all kinds of nonalcoholic beverages, making your own mocktail gives you a bit more control over the sweetness, acidity, and even the texture. If you keep the base as is, you can make substitutions to suit your palate, such as adding fresh mint for a cooling effect or some fresh basil to make it taste more herbaceous. And if you like spice, adding a couple of jalapeño slices will lend the drink some heat, which works nicely with the guava.
And there's room to play with the citrus more generally by swapping some (not all) of the limeade for fresh lime juice to make it sharper, or swapping in some orange or grapefruit juice to make the whole drink taste more layered and punchy alongside the guava. Adding a tiny pinch of salt may sound odd, but it'll make the fruit spread taste even sweeter and fuller. Exciting mocktails like this aren't just stand-ins for cocktails — they're a whole category of their own, where attention to balance and all the small details are key. They aren't complicated per se, just made with intention. To that end, you might also switch up your sparkling topper with something lime and guava-friendly like Trader Joe's Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu or seasonal Sparkling Watermelon Juice.