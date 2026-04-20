One Of The Highest Protein Fruits You Can Eat Is Also A Fiber Powerhouse

If you're trying to boost the amount of protein and fiber in your diet, it can be tough to find something that's unprocessed — and tasty — that checks both boxes. Good news: guava is a tropical fruit that's unexpectedly high in protein and fiber. In each cup of guava, you'll get about 4.2 grams of protein and 8.9 grams of fiber. (And if you want to try a tropical fruit with even more fiber, go for passion fruit — it packs a whopping 24 grams per cup.) Many varieties of guava taste like a cross between a pear and a strawberry, although some have citrusy undertones.

If you've never enjoyed the fruit before, you might be unsure of how to eat a guava the right way (no worries — you're not alone). The entire fruit — seeds, skin, and all — is edible, so you can bite right in, just like you would with an apple. The seeds can be a little bit tough (some say they're similar to the seeds you'd find in a blackberry), and many people who eat guava simply swallow them instead of trying to chew them. Some types of guava have more liquid than others, and may be easier to eat sliced in a bowl than as a handheld, on-the-go option.