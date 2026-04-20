One Of The Highest Protein Fruits You Can Eat Is Also A Fiber Powerhouse
If you're trying to boost the amount of protein and fiber in your diet, it can be tough to find something that's unprocessed — and tasty — that checks both boxes. Good news: guava is a tropical fruit that's unexpectedly high in protein and fiber. In each cup of guava, you'll get about 4.2 grams of protein and 8.9 grams of fiber. (And if you want to try a tropical fruit with even more fiber, go for passion fruit — it packs a whopping 24 grams per cup.) Many varieties of guava taste like a cross between a pear and a strawberry, although some have citrusy undertones.
If you've never enjoyed the fruit before, you might be unsure of how to eat a guava the right way (no worries — you're not alone). The entire fruit — seeds, skin, and all — is edible, so you can bite right in, just like you would with an apple. The seeds can be a little bit tough (some say they're similar to the seeds you'd find in a blackberry), and many people who eat guava simply swallow them instead of trying to chew them. Some types of guava have more liquid than others, and may be easier to eat sliced in a bowl than as a handheld, on-the-go option.
Incorporating guava into breakfast, smoothies, snacks, and more
Of course, you can enjoy guava on its own, but there are plenty of other ways you can enjoy it. Guava is a great addition to a fruit salad, and it can help you add protein when you're enjoying a meatless breakfast (try layering a guava-packed fruit salad on top of Greek yogurt to really take your protein intake to the next level). Guava also works well in smoothies, and can add fiber and protein naturally (try blending it with other tropical fruits, like pineapple and mango, for both a flavor and fiber boost). While you can certainly run your guava through a juicer, juicing does eliminate some of the fiber found in the whole fruit.
Making homemade guava paste can allow you to enjoy a taste of the tropics anytime. It's great on toast, or even brushed over grilled meats. No matter how you decide to enjoy guava, it's a decadent way to hit your protein and fiber goals.