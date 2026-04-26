If Your Onions Smell Like This, They're Past Their Prime
Onions add a depth of flavor that's hard to replicate, and their savory aroma as they cook is often what draws people into the kitchen as if they've been summoned. Few vegetables amplify the flavors of just about anything you cook them with, but onions are the often unsung supporting flavor hero, making everything from star dishes like coq au vin to humble homemade chicken soup really sing. But, as versatile as onions can be, you want to make sure that when you are buying them in the grocery store, they don't smell overpowering or acrid.
There are certain red and green flags to look for when buying produce. For example, whole onions should only smell vaguely sweet. Regardless of the type of onion you are shopping for, its aroma should not be hitting you in the face as you pick it up. This is a sure sign that the onion has gone bad. A faint, but still appealing odor similar to the clean vegetal smell when you are cutting into an onion is just fine, but nothing that would have you jerk back.
Picking and storing onions
Beyond making sure your grocery haul doesn't smell off-putting, look for onions that are heavy and feel firm. This is a sign that the onions are intact within their papery skins. You also want to avoid any onions that have physical signs of defect, like dark or moldy spots, or feel soft.
Once you get your onions home, make sure to store them in a cool, dry place to keep moisture at bay, prevent the onions from sprouting, and help them last as long as possible. It is also essential that if you do see any onions develop mushy or brown spots, remove them immediately to keep them from affecting the rest of your produce. Once you've cut into your onions, store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days or toss them in the freezer (as long as you plan to use them for cooking, as they lose some of their solid texture and don't work well in fresh dishes like a salsa or salad).