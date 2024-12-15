Here's How To Tell If An Onion Has Gone Bad

Onions are one of the most commonly used ingredients throughout the world. From perfecting a quicker technique for caramelizing onions to delicious ways to utilize onion peels, onions have so many uses in all kinds of dishes in so many different cuisines. As a result, onions are commonly available in nearly all markets and grocery stores.

Nearly everyone has onions stored somewhere in their kitchen, but not everyone knows exactly when an onion has gone bad. Fortunately, the symptoms of rot in an onion are fairly simple and straightforward. Simply keep an eye on the appearance and smell of an onion; if an onion has dark spots, mold, or smells off, it has gone bad.

Onions have pretty obvious visual signs when they go bad, so it is much easier to spot a bad onion without having to touch it or cut into it first. For example, if an onion smells off, it is likely that it has gone bad. An expired onion will smell more like ammonia than normal.