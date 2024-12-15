Here's How To Tell If An Onion Has Gone Bad
Onions are one of the most commonly used ingredients throughout the world. From perfecting a quicker technique for caramelizing onions to delicious ways to utilize onion peels, onions have so many uses in all kinds of dishes in so many different cuisines. As a result, onions are commonly available in nearly all markets and grocery stores.
Nearly everyone has onions stored somewhere in their kitchen, but not everyone knows exactly when an onion has gone bad. Fortunately, the symptoms of rot in an onion are fairly simple and straightforward. Simply keep an eye on the appearance and smell of an onion; if an onion has dark spots, mold, or smells off, it has gone bad.
Onions have pretty obvious visual signs when they go bad, so it is much easier to spot a bad onion without having to touch it or cut into it first. For example, if an onion smells off, it is likely that it has gone bad. An expired onion will smell more like ammonia than normal.
How to make onions last
Onions can actually last a lot longer than one would think, provided they are stored properly. To full maximize the shelf life of onions, be sure to keep them in a cool, dark, and dry place; a cellar or pantry are ideal locations. It is also possible to store onions in the refrigerator and even the freezer for longer storage purposes.
The trick with onions is to avoid moisture as much as possible. More often than not, what accelerates rot in onions is exposure to moisture either in the area they are kept or from various produce near them, such as potatoes. The more moisture onions are exposed to, the quicker they tend to go soft.
Regardless of the specific type of onion you have, it is best to store onions whole to really capitalize on their potential shelf life, as their skin acts as a natural barrier against moisture. Whole onions should be stored without any wrapping, such as the plastic bag used to carry them from the grocery store. However, cut or peeled onions should be stored in an airtight container to prevent spoilage.