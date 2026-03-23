How To Get Texas Roadhouse's Birthday Deal On Your Special Day

Most people know about "the saddle" at Texas Roadhouse. You sit on it, the staff cheers, a friend or family member probably takes an embarrassing photo. But if that's all you get for your birthday at Texas Roadhouse, you're missing out.

Here's what you need to actually do: Sign up for the Texas Roadhouse VIP club. The club is free to join on its website, and it only requires your name, email, phone number, and birthday. You can expect a coupon to pop up in your inbox during your birthday month. That coupon is good for a free appetizer or a sidekick of ribs with any purchase of an entree. That's a free order of fan favorites like the Cactus Blossom, Rattlesnake Bites, fried pickles, or boneless Buffalo wings. The coupon is valid from five days before your birthday to nine days after, which is a decent window of time to use it.

On top of the VIP coupon, many Texas Roadhouse locations will also bring you a free dessert for telling your server it's your birthday. Then, of course, the saddle ride and slightly embarrassing birthday song is a part of this, too. Some locations may also ask for ID, so it's worth having it on hand. One other thing to note is that the birthday offers do require you to purchase at least one entrée. The free appetizer or rib sidekick coupon and dessert aren't a walk-in-and-get-free-food sort of deal.